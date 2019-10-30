Ex-Serb fighter gets 20 years for burning civilians

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A court in Bosnia has sentenced a former Serb fighter to 20 years in prison for a wartime massacre of 57 Bosniak civilians who were locked in a house and burned alive, including two children.

The Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina convicted Radomir Susnjar on Wednesday of taking part in the killings in June 1992 in the eastern town of Visegrad.

The Serb paramilitary fighters in the town robbed the Bosniak civilians, who are mostly Muslim, before locking them all in one room and throwing in bombs while shooting those who tried to escape.

Thousands of Bosniak civilians were killed after Bosnian Serbs took control over much of eastern Bosnia early in the 1992-95 war. More than 100,000 people died in the conflict that left millions homeless.

