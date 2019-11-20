Eyeing terror threat, Swiss mull limits on sale of chemicals

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s executive branch wants to make it harder for the public to obtain certain chemicals like fertilizer, pool-cleaning products or solvents that could be used in attacks by extremists.

The proposal by the seven-member Federal Council would require authorization from the federal police for purchases of about 100 products sold in pharmacies, hardware stores and specialized shops. Farmers and some other sectors would get an exception.

Parliament is to debate the proposal next spring.

The council noted the sale of products like hydrogen peroxide or nitrates has been limited in the European Union since 2014. Switzerland is not in the bloc but borders four member states.

In a statement Wednesday, the government said it was “aware of the risk” that some chemicals sold in Switzerland could be used by terrorists.