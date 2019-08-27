Fentanyl from China

(KFDX/KJTL) — Meanwhile, U.S. Officials have identified China as the main source for illegal fentanyl, and fentanyl-related drugs that are trafficked into the united states.

Fentanyl is inexpensive, easy to make and more powerful than heroin. The Trump administration has urged the post office, Amazon, UPS, and FedEx to check for the drug in shipments from China.

In response, the spokesman of the Chinese ministry of foreign affairs, said they are not at fault.

He said America can do more to help stem the crisis and not to shift the blame to china.

80-percent of the world’s opiates are consumed by the US despite only having 5-percent of the population.