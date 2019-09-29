Fire breaks out at train station in Saudi city of Jiddah

International
Posted: / Updated:

A police helicopter monitors a fire at a train station, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. The fire broke out on the line that connects the holy Muslim cities of Mecca and Medina. Police said there were no injuries in the blaze. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

JIDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — A fire broke out Sunday at a train station in the Saudi city of Jiddah, with local media saying five people had been injured.

Thick black smoke could be seen Sunday afternoon in the sky over Jiddah, a city on the Red Sea. The fire struck a train station on the line that connects the holy Muslim cities of Mecca and Medina.

Saudi state TV reported five people had been injured and were taken to local hospitals.

Authorities in Jiddah acknowledged fighting the fire and said they would release more details later. Firefighters could be seen battling the blaze and spraying water on the flames, including using a water-dropping helicopter.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Tales 'N' Trails Museum renovations work to bring western heritage, leather goods history alive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tales 'N' Trails Museum renovations work to bring western heritage, leather goods history alive"

Bully's Bar and Grill serve up pizza with a side of Rock 'n' Roll for nearly 15 years

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bully's Bar and Grill serve up pizza with a side of Rock 'n' Roll for nearly 15 years"

Bully's Bar and Grill serve up pizza with a side of Rock 'n' Roll for nearly 15 years

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bully's Bar and Grill serve up pizza with a side of Rock 'n' Roll for nearly 15 years"

OHP investigates cause of Comanche Co. fatal

Thumbnail for the video titled "OHP investigates cause of Comanche Co. fatal"

Officials clear scene of two-vehicle wreck on Highway 79

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials clear scene of two-vehicle wreck on Highway 79"

Old-timey baseball game sends Fort Sill back to 1880s

Thumbnail for the video titled "Old-timey baseball game sends Fort Sill back to 1880s"

40th annual International Festival celebrates diversity in Lawton

Thumbnail for the video titled "40th annual International Festival celebrates diversity in Lawton"

Love's Travel Stop spreads love for donations to CMN

Thumbnail for the video titled "Love's Travel Stop spreads love for donations to CMN"

Love's Travel Stop spreads love for donations to CMN

Thumbnail for the video titled "Love's Travel Stop spreads love for donations to CMN"

Nicholas Quallich says goodbye to Texoma Politics Now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nicholas Quallich says goodbye to Texoma Politics Now"

Coffee with Quallich: Stephen Santellana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coffee with Quallich: Stephen Santellana"

Meet the Press moderator analyzes fallout of impeachment inquiry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meet the Press moderator analyzes fallout of impeachment inquiry"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News