Fire at replica Prussian palace in Berlin quickly controlled

International
BERLIN (AP) — One person was injured after a fire broke out Wednesday at a replica of a Prussian palace being rebuilt on the city’s historic Unter den Linden boulevard, which was brought quickly under control, the fire department said.

Two tar heaters and other building material caught fire in the morning on the ground level of the construction site, sending black smoke billowing into the sky over the capital, and leading to initial reports the roof of the structure was on fire.

The fire department said one person was treated by emergency responders, but had no further details.

The palace, originally built in the 15th century and finalized in the 18th century, was largely destroyed during World War II and then demolished in communist East Germany.

A modern version with replica facades is now being built on the site with scheduled completion later this year.

The interior will house a 40,000 square-meter (430,000 square-foot) cultural and exhibition center.

