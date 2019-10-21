French probe into Paris Nov. 2015 attacks has finished

by: Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French counterterrorism prosecutors have announced that the judicial investigation into the deadly Nov. 13, 2015, attacks in and around Paris has been completed.

Prosecutors said 14 people have been charged in the case, including 11 who are jailed. Among them is Salah Abdeslam, the sole surviving suspect of the group of assailants who carried out the attacks. Three other suspects have been placed under judicial supervision.

The statement said 1,740 plaintiffs, including individuals and legal entities, have joined the proceedings.

The five investigating judges have formally handed the case to the counterterrorism prosecutors. No date for a trial has been set yet.

The Nov. 13, 2015, attacks on Paris cafes, the national stadium and the Bataclan concert hall left 130 people dead.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attacks.

