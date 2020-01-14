Gambia’s ex-dictator Jammeh reportedly wants to come home

FILE – In this file photo dated Saturday Jan. 21, 2017, Gambia’s defeated leader Yahya Jammeh, wearing white, departs at Banjul airport. Gambia’s longtime dictator Yahya Jammeh, who fled into exile three years ago after an election loss, says he wants to return home, according to an audio recording released by his political party Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020.(AP Photo/Jerome Delay, FILE)

BANJUL, Gambia (AP) — Gambia’s longtime dictator Yahya Jammeh, who fled into exile three years ago after an election loss, has announced plans to return to the West African nation where human rights activists say he ordered the killings of political opponents during his rule.

The deputy spokesman for Jammeh’s political party released several audio recordings to the media over the weekend featuring conversations between Jammeh and a top party official.

“I am coming back. They said they drove me out of the country. Apart from Allah, nobody can take me out of The Gambia,” Jammeh is heard saying. The recordings could not be independently verified and it was not clear when they had been made.

His two-decade-long rule was marked by arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, according to rights activists. Along with political opponents, Jammeh also targeted journalists and members of the gay community.

While he has not been charged in Gambia with a crime, witnesses have testified before an ongoing Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission, some saying they had carried out summary executions at his direction.

Authorities also have suggested Jammeh could face economic crimes for pillaging state coffers before he fled into exile in Equatorial Guinea in January 2017. He stole an estimated $1 billion during his rule, according to The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project.

Equatorial Guinea, led by the same president for more than 40 years, is unlikely to ever extradite Jammeh.

It’s unclear what measures Gambian authorities would take if Jammeh voluntarily returned home.

Do Sannoh, an adviser to Gambian President Adama Barrow, said Sunday he was unaware of any ongoing negotiations over Jammeh’s possible return. But he said the former leader would be welcome to appear before the commission that has been investigating alleged abuses during his rule.

“He is a citizen. He has every right to stay in his hometown and go and answer to the law,” he said.

The audio recordings prompted outcry from the Gambia Center for Victims of Human Rights Violations, which said the government should arrest Jammeh if he sets foot in the country.

“Former President Yahya Jammeh’s rule in The Gambia was a tyrannical and brutal dictatorship,” said Sheriff Kijera, the center’s chairman. “He is a fugitive from justice and a subject of serious allegations of human rights violations.”

Kijera added: “If former president Jammeh is authorized to return to The Gambia without being arrested, charged and prosecuted for his crimes or transferred to another state for him to face justice, it would be a big failure on the part of the government of The Gambia to uphold its duty to the people of Gambia, as well as its international obligation to provide an effective remedy to victims.”