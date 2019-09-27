German broadcaster rejects Russian accusations of meddling

International
Posted: / Updated:

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian parliamentary panel on Friday accused Deutsche Welle, Germany’s state-owned public broadcaster, of inciting protests in Moscow, a claim the broadcaster denies.

The committee in Russia’s lower house of parliament charged that the broadcaster encouraged the protests in Moscow against the authorities’ refusal to register some independent and opposition candidates for the city council vote held earlier this month.

The candidates’ dismissal triggered a series of opposition protests in the Russian capital over the summer, the largest show of discontent against President Vladimir Putin’s rule in seven years.

The parliamentary panel said it will propose that the Foreign Ministry strip DW of its accreditation over the alleged violation of the Russian law.

The broadcaster responded by saying that its Broadcasting Council “rejects the accusation that DW interfered in the internal affairs of the Russian Federation.”

A spokesman for Germany’s Foreign Ministry said it was confident of Deutsche Welle’s journalistic integrity and stood ready to support the broadcaster.

“We have indicated several times here that we are concerned about press and media freedom in Russia in general,” the spokesman, Rainer Breul, told reporters in Berlin. “Now Deutsche Welle is affected by this.”

“We support Deutsche Welle and have the fullest confidence in its journalistic independence and the quality journalism it stands for,” he said. “We will, should it be required (and) in consultation with Deutsche Welle, support it where this may be necessary.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

What the Tech: App of the Day—Kitchen Stories

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: App of the Day—Kitchen Stories"

Smith's Gardentown ready for fall fun with pumpkin patch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smith's Gardentown ready for fall fun with pumpkin patch"

House Armed Service Committee launches investigation into domestic violence in military

Thumbnail for the video titled "House Armed Service Committee launches investigation into domestic violence in military"

Hardeman Co. drug bust leads to more arrest in Oklahoma

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hardeman Co. drug bust leads to more arrest in Oklahoma"

Names released in WFPD bust on illicit massage parlors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Names released in WFPD bust on illicit massage parlors"

Quilting tradition sewed into the fabric of WF through sequential event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quilting tradition sewed into the fabric of WF through sequential event"

Names released in WFPD bust on illicit massage parlors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Names released in WFPD bust on illicit massage parlors"

ATT employee expected to recover after flipping vehicle

Thumbnail for the video titled "ATT employee expected to recover after flipping vehicle"

Vernon woman dies in vehicle crash in Baylor Co.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon woman dies in vehicle crash in Baylor Co."

Fashion Night Out 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fashion Night Out 2019"

Magic Massage Parlor Bust

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic Massage Parlor Bust"

21st annual march for Jesus

Thumbnail for the video titled "21st annual march for Jesus"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News