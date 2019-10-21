German woman charged with Islamic State membership

BERLIN (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a German woman with membership in a terrorist organization and child endangerment for taking her three minor children to Syria and joining the Islamic State extremist group.

Prosecutors said Monday that Carla-Josephine S., whose last name wasn’t released, took her son and daughters to Syria in 2015 while her husband was on a business trip.

Her children underwent IS ideological indoctrination and when her son questioned the teaching, she reported him to the group’s leadership and he was punished. Her son also underwent paramilitary training before he was killed in 2018 when their compound was bombed.

Unable to convince her husband to join her, S. married an IS fighter from Somalia in 2016 and underwent paramilitary training.

She was arrested upon her return to Germany in April.

