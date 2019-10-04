Germany says US has chosen ‘confrontation’ in trade spat

Wheels of parmesan cheese are on sale with spirits in a deli in Rome, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. The U.S. had prepared for Wednesday’s ruling and already drawn up lists of the dozens of goods it would put tariffs on. They include EU cheeses, olives, and whiskey, as well as planes, helicopters and aircraft parts in the case _ though the decision is likely to require fine-tuning of that list if the Trump administration agrees to go for the tariffs. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister is accusing the U.S. of rejecting offers of an amicable solution in a trade spat and warning that the European Union could soon respond by raising tariffs on American goods.

Heiko Maas said Friday that Washington is “going down the path of confrontation,” after the Trump administration slapped hefty taxes on EU goods after getting World Trade Organization approval over European subsidies for plane-maker Airbus.

Maas wrote on Twitter that “the EU must react and probably raise punitive tariffs itself after WTO approval,” an apparent reference to a similar WTO case involving Boeing.

Maas said the EU “remains prepared to jointly negotiate rules for subsidies to the aircraft industry,” adding: “we can still avert further damage.”