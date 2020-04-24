1  of  5
Germany: Suspect in teen’s slaying denies far-right motive

International
BERLIN (AP) — A 29-year-old German man suspected of fatally stabbing a teenage refugee from Iraq has denied any far-right or anti-foreigner motive in the killing.

German news agency dpa on Friday quoted a prosecutor saying the suspect acknowledged attacking the 15-year-old victim in the northern city of Celle on April 7.

Prosecutor Lars Janssen told dpa that the suspect, who wasn’t named, claimed to have been under the influence of drugs when he attacked the victim, a Yazidi Kurd who fled to Germany from northern Iraq in 2014.

Yazidi groups have accused German authorities of not sufficiently investigating a possible racist motive.

Janssen said the suspect, who didn’t know the victim, had described himself toward prosecutors as someone who sought to provoke others by ‘trolling’ them online.

