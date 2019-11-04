Greece: 41 men found in refrigerated truck

International
Posted: / Updated:

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say 41 men and boys have been found in a refrigerated truck stopped by police on a highway in northeastern Greece after it was believed to have crossed into the country from neighboring Turkey.

Police say all but two — an Iranian and a Syrian — were from Afghanistan, while six were minors, police said. Eight were treated in a hospital for breathing problems, while the others weren’t found to be suffering from health issues. Authorities say the refrigeration on the truck hadn’t been switched on.

Police arrested the 40-year-old Georgian driver of the truck, which had Bulgarian registration plates.

Hundreds of people cross Greece’s land and sea border with Turkey each week, the vast majority hoping to make their way to other, more prosperous European countries.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Fast Food Emergency: 911 Call Ends With Happy Meal Delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fast Food Emergency: 911 Call Ends With Happy Meal Delivery"

VITA Volunteers needed

Thumbnail for the video titled "VITA Volunteers needed"

Wichita and Archer County Chase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita and Archer County Chase"

Birthdays 11-4-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays 11-4-19"

OK Open carry injunction

Thumbnail for the video titled "OK Open carry injunction"

Oklahoma mass prison release

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oklahoma mass prison release"

Annual coat drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Annual coat drive"

Wichita and Archer Co. deputies reportedly involved in chase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita and Archer Co. deputies reportedly involved in chase"

Semi accident under investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Semi accident under investigation"

Evangel Temple pastors celebrate 20 years in Wichita Falls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Evangel Temple pastors celebrate 20 years in Wichita Falls"

Yajaira Garcia death anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yajaira Garcia death anniversary"

Fleeks' murder trial given new date

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fleeks' murder trial given new date"