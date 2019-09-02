Greece ends crisis-era capital controls

International
Posted: / Updated:

People use the ATMs of a bank in central Athens, Monday, Aug. 26, 2017. Greece’s prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says the country will soon lift the last remaining restrictions imposed on bank depositors more than four years ago at the height of the country’s financial crisis. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has formally ended the last remaining banking restrictions imposed four years ago during a financial crisis that saw the country nearly crash out of the eurozone.

The decision announced last week took full effect Monday as limits were lifted on international business transactions, overseas cash withdrawals and money sent to students studying abroad, among other cash curbs.

Capital controls were imposed in 2015 during a standoff between international bailout lenders and the previous Greek government that triggered a three-week closure of Greek banks and severe limits placed on cash withdrawals. Greece eventually signed up to a third consecutive bailout agreement and the banking restrictions were later gradually dismantled.

Conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis tweeted that “the abolition of capital controls is a necessary condition to attracting investment and growth.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

old car seat deal

Thumbnail for the video titled "old car seat deal"

United airlines cancellations

Thumbnail for the video titled "United airlines cancellations"

Dallas officer dies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dallas officer dies"

133 lbs of marijuana

Thumbnail for the video titled "133 lbs of marijuana"

Real ID

Thumbnail for the video titled "Real ID"

ATM 50 anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "ATM 50 anniversary"

Ford recalls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ford recalls"

Give bock beer sales to be donated to food bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "Give bock beer sales to be donated to food bank"

Birthdays & Anniversary 9-2-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 9-2-19"

India Carter college health

Thumbnail for the video titled "India Carter college health"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News