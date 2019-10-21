Greece: Garbage piles up in Athens amid strikes

International
Posted: / Updated:

A man looks at a pile of garbage in the central Koukaki neighborhood of Athens, on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. Local government unions have announced stoppages and strikes this week to protest government plans to expand private sector involvement in municipal services. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Municipal workers in Athens have launched a series of strikes that are causing garbage to pile up on the streets of the Greek capital.

Unions announced a protest campaign on Monday. They are opposed to plans by the new conservative government to change strike rules and expand the role of the private sector in providing municipal services.

Strikes planned this week are set to halt garbage collection and municipal services and disrupt public transport.

Protest marches are planned by several unions in Athens and other cities on Thursday to coincide with a debate in parliament on the proposed government reforms.

The City of Athens has appealed to residents to limit the amount of trash they put out until the protests are over.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

State Trooper By Day, King By Night

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Trooper By Day, King By Night"

Caught On Camera: Coach Disarms Gunman

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caught On Camera: Coach Disarms Gunman"

TxDOT launches “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign

Thumbnail for the video titled "TxDOT launches “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign"

Burkburnett smoking ordinances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett smoking ordinances"

Tornado touches down in Dallas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tornado touches down in Dallas"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-21-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-21-19"

Crowdsourcing Care: 'Supportful' offers more than money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crowdsourcing Care: 'Supportful' offers more than money"

Crowdsourcing Care: Supportful Offers More Than Money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crowdsourcing Care: Supportful Offers More Than Money"

Early voting begins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early voting begins"

Gilbert Ave Shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gilbert Ave Shooting"

Father, coach bring awareness to dangers of reckless driving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Father, coach bring awareness to dangers of reckless driving"

Mystery Art festival brings excitement to WF

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mystery Art festival brings excitement to WF"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News