1  of  2
Breaking News
Trump fires national security adviser John Bolton Report: St. Sen. Pat Fallon considers run against U.S. Sen. John Cornyn

Greek authorities investigate missing military materials

International
Posted: / Updated:

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s navy says military and police officials are looking into the disappearance of “military material” from a naval facility on the eastern Aegean island of Leros.

The navy said in a statement Tuesday that the material was found to be missing on Monday afternoon, and an investigation had been ordered into the incident. It didn’t specify what material was missing.

Greek media reports suggested the missing material included explosives. The country’s anti-terrorism police was participating in the investigation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

crime stoppers

Thumbnail for the video titled "crime stoppers"

Target Circle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Target Circle"

WFISD TRE nullified. tax rate change

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFISD TRE nullified. tax rate change"

Congress back in session, President in battle ground state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Congress back in session, President in battle ground state"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-10-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-10-19"

UPS Hiring spree

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPS Hiring spree"

Ram recall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ram recall"

Nissan CEO steps down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nissan CEO steps down"

Young County leaders seek solution to animal control problem

Thumbnail for the video titled "Young County leaders seek solution to animal control problem"

Suicide Prevention at Sheppard AFB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suicide Prevention at Sheppard AFB"

MSU cycling team recognized for continued success by commissioners court

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU cycling team recognized for continued success by commissioners court"

Cafe con Leche: helping first-generation students understand the importance of post-secondary education

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cafe con Leche: helping first-generation students understand the importance of post-secondary education"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News