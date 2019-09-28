Head of UN nuclear test ban group: Teach your children well

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of the U.N.’s nuclear test ban treaty organization says that in his “wild dreams,” very young children around the world will be taught that nuclear testing isn’t good.

Lassino Zerbo says in an interview with The Associated Press during the U.N. General Assembly that he started a youth group three years ago with nine members with that aim. It has grown to 780 today, from many places.

He says that “fortunately, we started before Greta Thunberg.” The 16-year-old Swedish activist who advocates stepped-up action to combat climate change.

Zerbo says even very young children should be brought into the anti-nuclear campaign.

