Hiker killed, 2 others injured in rock fall in Austrian Alps

International
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say one hiker has been killed and another two injured in a rock fall in the Alps in central Austria.

The Austria Press Agency reported that rocks hit a group of four walkers on a path above the resort of Kaprun on Wednesday afternoon. The mountain rescue service said an Austrian man sustained fatal injuries and that another two people, believed to be Germans, were hurt.

The rocks slid nearly 800 meters down a slope and ended up piled up to 4 meters (13 feet) high on the path. It wasn’t clear what set off the rock fall.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Cancer, leading cause of death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cancer, leading cause of death"

ft richardson camp

Thumbnail for the video titled "ft richardson camp"

google tech giant

Thumbnail for the video titled "google tech giant"

Gun control

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gun control"

Casey Polhemus 97th DA reelection plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Casey Polhemus 97th DA reelection plan"

Disney & Royal Caribbean helps Bahamas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Disney & Royal Caribbean helps Bahamas"

White coat hypertension

Thumbnail for the video titled "White coat hypertension"

Facebook likes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Facebook likes"

Ariana Grande sues forever 21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ariana Grande sues forever 21"

Ford, new features

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ford, new features"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News