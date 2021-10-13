Hurricane Pamela makes landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Unraveling The Mysteries
Hispanic Heritage Month
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
Crime Stoppers
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
BestReviews
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Why Social Security’s cost of living adjustment will jump next year
Border travel restrictions to be lifted in November to fully vaccinated
US regulators to Tesla: Why no recall?
Neo-fascists exploit ‘no-vax’ rage, posing dilemma for Italy
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Sky Team 3
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Cameras
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Auto Racing
China 2022
The Big Game
Friday Night Football
Golf
MLB
MSU Mustangs
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
2021 Nexstar Sports Awards
NFL
Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers
Vernon College
Wichita Falls Warriors
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Dodgers, Giants prep for deciding NLDS Game 5
Close calls: NFL has record number of games decided late
LEADING OFF: La Russa, White Sox weigh ’22 after elimination
Going the distance: Giants-Dodgers headed to Game 5 Thursday
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Top Stories
High school volleyball: Iowa Park vs Burkburnett – October 12, 2021
Video
Top Stories
High school volleyball: Archer City vs Petrolia – October 12, 2021
Video
Top Stories
High school volleyball: Harrold vs Prairie Valley – October 12, 2021
Video
Athlete of the week: Nathan Otto – October 11, 2021
Video
High school volleyball: Northside vs Chillicothe – October 9, 2021
Video
High school volleyball: Harrold vs Gold-Burg – October 9, 2021
Video
Contests
Cutest Kid In Costume
Next Freeze
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Cutest Pet Contest
Next 103 Degree Day Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
Community
Veterans Voices
Destination Texas
Hello Texoma
Helping the Helpers
Events
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Top Stories
Ashley and Samantha – 10-12-21
Video
Top Stories
Trinity – 09-28-21
Video
Q’Juan – 09-21-21
Video
Cam’Ron- 06-22-21
Video
Lifestyle
Taste of Texoma
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
Real Estate Minute
What the Tech
Texoma Pros
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
TV Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 10-07-2021
Video
Top Stories
The Wichita Falls Attitude of Gratitude Challenge
Video
Brie Charcuterie – Taste of Texoma 2021
Video
Butcher’s Meats – Taste of Texoma 2021
Video
Daddy Bob’s Smokewagon – Taste of Texoma 2021
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Get Our Daily Newsletter
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Hurricane Pamela makes landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast
International
Posted:
Oct 13, 2021 / 08:31 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 13, 2021 / 08:31 AM CDT
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Pamela makes landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast.
Don't Miss
Submit Your Hello Texoma!
Next 103 Degree Day Contest
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Auto Racing Challenge
Gallery
Nurses Among Us
Gallery
Talking Texoma
Gallery
Buy Local Texoma
Gallery
Tuesday’s Child
Gallery
Live Stream
Gallery
Trending Stories
‘His words are garbage’: Gabby Petito’s mother responds to Laundrie lawyer statement
Video
Kirby MS principal presents plan to School Board to improve academic ratings
Video
United Regional issues order on vaccine mandate
Wichita Falls PD receives new vests through donations from the community
Video
Lake Wichita Veteran Plaza rides the waves of change
Video
Latest News
Why Social Security’s cost of living adjustment will jump next year
‘His words are garbage’: Gabby Petito’s mother responds to Laundrie lawyer statement
Video
Don’t put away the umbrellas just yet! Rain chances continue across Texoma
Video
More Local News