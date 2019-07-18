ICC panel upholds Congo child soldiers reparation order

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — International Criminal Court appeals judges have upheld a ruling that found a convicted warlord from the Democratic Republic of Congo liable for $10 million in reparations to hundreds of victims.

Thursday’s appeals judgment also cleared the way for more victims to seek reparations, saying some people whose initial requests were rejected can apply again along with other victims who have come forward since the initial ruling in December 2017.

The reparations were ordered following the 2012 conviction of Thomas Lubanga for using child soldiers. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

At the time of the original reparations order, judges acknowledged that Lubanga has no money and any reparations will have to be paid by a fund set up by the court, possibly with help from Congolese authorities.