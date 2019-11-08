1  of  4
Breaking News
Gov. Abbott appoints Wichitan to Judge Fudge’s position UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal overnight crash UPDATE: Wednesday Lawton shotting now a homicide Man arrested for murder of Eddie Donte Hill

Iran 5.9 magnitude earthquake kills at least 5, injures 120

International

by: NASSER KARIMI, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck northwestern Iran early Friday, killing at least five people and injuring 120 others, officials said.

The temblor struck Tark county in Iran’s Eastern Azerbaijan province at 2:17 a.m. local time, Iran’s seismological center said. That’s some 400 kilometers (250 miles) northwest of Iran’s capital, Tehran.

Over 40 aftershocks rattled the rural region nestled in the Alborz Mountains, and residents rushed out of their homes in fear.

The head of Iran’s emergency medical services, Pirhossein Koulivand, gave the casualty figures to state television. There were no immediate video or images broadcast from the area.

Rescuers have been dispatched to the region, officials said. State TV reported the earthquake destroyed 30 homes at its epicenter.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake’s epicenter was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). Shallow earthquakes tend to cause more damage.

Iran is on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake a day on average. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.

A magnitude 7 earthquake that struck western Iran in 2017 killed more than 600 people and injured more than 9,000.

___

Associated Press writers Amir Vahdat and Mehdi Fattahi in Tehran, Iran, and Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

What the Tech: Mysterious text messages

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Mysterious text messages"

Panera Bread restaurant to come to WF

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panera Bread restaurant to come to WF"

Fort Worth man jailed in WF for inducing sexual performance of a child

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Worth man jailed in WF for inducing sexual performance of a child"

Texas native Medal of Honor recipient visits Texoma to share survival, rescue story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas native Medal of Honor recipient visits Texoma to share survival, rescue story"

Elaine Hays enters race for 13th Congressional District

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elaine Hays enters race for 13th Congressional District"

Region 9 hosts 8th annual Red, White and Hire You job fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 9 hosts 8th annual Red, White and Hire You job fair"

Arrest warrant issued for G-Spot Lawton shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arrest warrant issued for G-Spot Lawton shooting"

Meredith Kennedy appointed as new 78th District Judge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meredith Kennedy appointed as new 78th District Judge"

Motorists encouraged to #EndTheStreakTX, make roadways safe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motorists encouraged to #EndTheStreakTX, make roadways safe"

fake funerals are a growing trend

Thumbnail for the video titled "fake funerals are a growing trend"

"Jaws Of Life" Free Toddler Stuck In Shopping Cart

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Jaws Of Life" Free Toddler Stuck In Shopping Cart"

U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree On Its Way To Washington

Thumbnail for the video titled "U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree On Its Way To Washington"