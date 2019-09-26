Iran’s supreme leader says Europe should not be trusted

International
Posted: / Updated:

A Shahab-3 surface-to-surface missile is on display next to a portrait of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at an exhibition by Iran’s army and paramilitary Revolutionary Guard celebrating “Sacred Defense Week” marking the 39th anniversary of the start of 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war, at Baharestan Sq. in downtown Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Iran’s defense minister Wednesday rejected the idea of a deal with world powers over the country’s missile program. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader says Europeans should not be trusted, based on their inability to save the 2015 nuclear deal that the U.S. unilaterally withdrew from last year.

Since then, U.S. sanctions have kept Iran from selling its oil abroad and have crippled its economy.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei spoke Thursday, a day after Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani attended the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

Khamenei says: “Europeans did not fulfill any of their commitments, and this is the strongest reason that they shouldn’t be trusted.”

There had been hope European mediation could help salvage the Iran’s nuclear agreement with world powers.

But Khamenei said Europeans were as hostile toward Iran as the U.S., and that European mediation had provided little so far beyond “long speeches.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Silent sinus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Silent sinus"

Deaf employee gets promotion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deaf employee gets promotion"

golden coffin

Thumbnail for the video titled "golden coffin"

Delta ammends support, service animal policy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Delta ammends support, service animal policy"

Fall wine fest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fall wine fest"

kemp-monroe traffic alert

Thumbnail for the video titled "kemp-monroe traffic alert"

Phased in new female dorms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phased in new female dorms"

Fake FedEx roberry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fake FedEx roberry"

Birthdays 9-26-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays 9-26-19"

What the Tech: Buying, selling old phones

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Buying, selling old phones"

Nogales residents empathize with migrants but favor legal entry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nogales residents empathize with migrants but favor legal entry"

Burkburnett student lends a helping hand

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett student lends a helping hand"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News