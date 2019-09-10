1  of  2
Breaking News
Trump fires national security adviser John Bolton Report: St. Sen. Pat Fallon considers run against U.S. Sen. John Cornyn

Israeli PM vows to begin annexing West Bank settlements

International
Posted: / Updated:

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister is vowing to begin annexing West Bank settlements if he wins national elections next week.

Tuesday’s announcement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to be aimed at shoring up support of hard-line nationalist voters.

Netanyahu is in a tight race and has turned to a series of dramatic announcements in recent days as part of a frantic effort to mobilize his supporters.

Netanyahu says Israel must lay out its vision as President Donald Trump prepares to unveil his Mideast peace plan.

Annexing settlements would likely spell the end of any lingering hopes of establishing a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

Netanyahu made no mention of what he would do with the territory’s more than 2 million Palestinian residents.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

crime stoppers

Thumbnail for the video titled "crime stoppers"

Target Circle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Target Circle"

WFISD TRE nullified. tax rate change

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFISD TRE nullified. tax rate change"

Congress back in session, President in battle ground state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Congress back in session, President in battle ground state"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-10-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-10-19"

UPS Hiring spree

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPS Hiring spree"

Ram recall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ram recall"

Nissan CEO steps down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nissan CEO steps down"

Young County leaders seek solution to animal control problem

Thumbnail for the video titled "Young County leaders seek solution to animal control problem"

Suicide Prevention at Sheppard AFB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suicide Prevention at Sheppard AFB"

MSU cycling team recognized for continued success by commissioners court

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU cycling team recognized for continued success by commissioners court"

Cafe con Leche: helping first-generation students understand the importance of post-secondary education

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cafe con Leche: helping first-generation students understand the importance of post-secondary education"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News