Italian ex-premier Renzi seeks to create new center-right

International
Posted: / Updated:

Former Italian Prime Minister and founder of the Italia Viva (Italy alive) party Matteo Renzi speaks at a meeting in Florence, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (Claudio Giovannini/ANSA via AP)

MILAN (AP) — Former Italian Premier Matteo Renzi appealed Sunday to disillusioned members of ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi’s party to join forces — but received a quick rebuke.

Renzi made his appeal the day after Berlusconi and his much-weakened Forza Italia party appeared marginalized at a right-wing rally in Rome led by Matteo Salvini of the populist League.

While Berlusconi’s party has slid significantly in popularity in recent years, a post-fascist party, the Brothers of Italy, is pulling the conservative movement toward a more extreme right.

Renzi said the right-wing rally in Rome on Saturday “ended the cultural model of the center-right. … Yesterday Salvini took the reins and I understand the discomfort of the managers and rank-and-file of Forza Italia.”

“To whomever believes that there is space for a liberal, democratic area, I say, come give us a hand,” he said.

A Berlusconi loyalist, Mara Carfagna, quickly rejected the proposal saying, “we are not in search of new landing sites or new leaders.”

“Renzi’s clear hope is that Forza Italia implodes,” Carfagna said, adding that she is working to maintain the movement’s identity as “moderate, liberal and reformist, with its feet planted in the center-right, with no hints of sovereign-ism or extremism.”

Renzi split from the Democratic Party that he formerly ran after supporting the formation of the new government with the 5-Star Movement to create his own “Italia Viva” party. Polls show its support hovering at around 5%, with three-quarters of Italians viewing it as a marginal party, and only 10% believe it will rise to significance.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

Mystery Art festival brings excitement to WF

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mystery Art festival brings excitement to WF"

4A vote could help bring more skilled workers to Wichita Co.

Thumbnail for the video titled "4A vote could help bring more skilled workers to Wichita Co."

11th annual Petrolia festival benefits local organizations

Thumbnail for the video titled "11th annual Petrolia festival benefits local organizations"

Fall Festival at Farmers Market harvests fun for the whole family

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fall Festival at Farmers Market harvests fun for the whole family"

Sprague former employees reunite 27 years after plant's closing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sprague former employees reunite 27 years after plant's closing"

Kamay Volunteer Fire Dept. feeds community through fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kamay Volunteer Fire Dept. feeds community through fundraiser"

4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract

Thumbnail for the video titled "4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract"

4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract

Thumbnail for the video titled "4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract"

41st annual Chamber of Horrors

Thumbnail for the video titled "41st annual Chamber of Horrors"

Dogs test speed in Agility Trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dogs test speed in Agility Trial"

Graham ISD receives much-needed help from GRMC

Thumbnail for the video titled "Graham ISD receives much-needed help from GRMC"

Burkburnett woman sentenced for child abandonment and endangerment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett woman sentenced for child abandonment and endangerment"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News