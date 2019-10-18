Italian farm lobby calls for govt aid in face of US tariffs

International
Posted: / Updated:

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s main farm lobby is forecasting a 20% drop in sales of Italian agricultural products targeted by new U.S. tariffs.

The group, Coldiretti, says the 25% tariffs that take effect Friday will hurt sales in the United State of Italian Parmesan and Gorgonzola cheeses, as well as cured meats, citrus fruit and liquors.

The Italian products on the tariff list represent half a billion euros ($550 million) in export value.

Coldiretti President Ettore Prandini urged the Italian government to launch promotional programs for Italian agricultural products in other export markets and offer aid to producers.

He said they “risk suffering the effects of the perfect storm between U.S. tariffs and Brexit, after a loss of 1 billion euros over the last five years due to the Russia embargo.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

What the Tech: Car charging

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Car charging"

WF couple accepts plea bargain in child abuse case

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF couple accepts plea bargain in child abuse case"

WCSO honors deputies who embody spirit of law enforcement

Thumbnail for the video titled "WCSO honors deputies who embody spirit of law enforcement"

Deputies' actions honored 5-years after life-saving deputy-involved shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies' actions honored 5-years after life-saving deputy-involved shooting"

Musicians return to celebrate Electra Grand Theatre for weekend event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Musicians return to celebrate Electra Grand Theatre for weekend event"

Saint Jo theater brings back roarin' '20s feel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saint Jo theater brings back roarin' '20s feel"

New restaurant breaks ground in Wichita Falls

Thumbnail for the video titled "New restaurant breaks ground in Wichita Falls"

WFISD teacher solves translation issue with innovation

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFISD teacher solves translation issue with innovation"

Former Clinics of North Texas employee on probation again for fraud case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former Clinics of North Texas employee on probation again for fraud case"

Humane Society of Wichita Co. in need of donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Humane Society of Wichita Co. in need of donations"

Kellog's all together cereal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kellog's all together cereal"

get paid to test out luxury homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "get paid to test out luxury homes"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News