Italian ship with 151 rescued migrants docks in Sicily

The Alan Kurdi rescue ship arrives into the port of Taranto, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. 88 people, rescued in the Mediterranean Sea north of Libya, disembarked Sunday from the Alan Kurdi, a ship operated by the Germany Sea-Eye humanitarian group. (Renato Ingenito/ANSA via AP)

ROME (AP) — An Italian offshore supply vessel has brought 151 migrants to Sicily after rescuing them in waters off Libya a day earlier.

The Asso Trenta docked Sunday at Pozzallo with the migrants. It wasn’t immediately known if they would stay in Italy or be distributed among other European Union countries.

Hours earlier, a German charity’s rescue boat, Alan Kurdi, had disembarked 88 migrants at Taranto on the Italian mainland. Under an EU-brokered deal, 67 of them will go to four other countries, while the others will stay in Italy.

A Taranto official, Gabriella Ficocelli, told the Italian news agency ANSA the migrants included five unaccompanied minors who were “tired and tried by the voyage.” They disembarked eight days after being rescue in the Mediterranean Sea from Libyan-based traffickers’ unseaworthy vessels.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

