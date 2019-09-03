Jailed Tunisian presidential candidate awaits court decision

FILE – In this Jan.23 2012 file photo, the owner of the Tunisian private channel Nessma TV, Nabil Karoui, center, leaves the Tunis courthouse after attending his trial. A leading presidential candidate in Tunisia, Nabil Karoui, co-owner of a private TV station, has been arrested and jailed in a case involving alleged tax evasion and money laundering. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi, File)

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Supporters of jailed Tunisian presidential candidate Nabil Karoui are protesting to demand his release so that he can freely campaign for the Sept. 15 vote.

Judges are set to decide Tuesday whether to free Karoui pending further investigation into money laundering and tax evasion charges against him.

Dozens of Karoui’s supporters rallied Tuesday outside the Tunis courthouse where the closed-door decision is taking place, chanting “Liberate him!” They say the charges are politically driven since he was arrested just before the election.

The media magnate is considered a leading candidate among 26 people running in the first-round presidential vote. Tunisia’s electoral commission says he can remain a candidate as long as he hasn’t been convicted.

Tunisia’s first democratically elected president died in office last month.

