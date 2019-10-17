Japan PM visits storm-hit areas, royal parade may be delayed

International
Posted: / Updated:

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, front left, visits a shelter for people affected by Typhoon Hagibis, in Motomiya, Fukushima prefecture, Japan Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. The typhoon hit Japan on Saturday with historic rainfall that caused rivers to overflow and left thousands of homes flooded, damaged or without power. (Shohei Miyano/Kyodo News via AP)

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is visiting towns devasted by the deadly typhoon to meet residents to assess damage and their needs.

Rescue and relief efforts for stranded or missing people in flooded mountain villages continued Thursday, as the death toll climbed.

NHK television counted 77 killed, while the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said 65 were pronounced dead.

Reports say Abe’s government, in an attempt to focus on disaster response, is considering postponing a royal parade to celebrate Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement on Tuesday.

Typhoon Hagibis hit northern and central Japan last weekend with historic rainfall that caused rivers to overflow and left thousands of homes flooded, damaged or without power.

Fukushima prefecture, struck in the 2011 tsunami and nuclear disaster, was among the hardest-hit by the typhoon.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

Robo Calls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robo Calls"

Texomans get spooky treat with haunted car wash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texomans get spooky treat with haunted car wash"

UPDATE: Search for 90-pound Texoma tortoise ends following social media storm

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Search for 90-pound Texoma tortoise ends following social media storm"

First Step highlights Domestic Violence Awareness Month at annual vigil

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Step highlights Domestic Violence Awareness Month at annual vigil"

Texans to vote on 10 Constitutional Amendments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texans to vote on 10 Constitutional Amendments"

Rage Yoga

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rage Yoga"

First Step remembers those who faced domestic violence at annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month vigil

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Step remembers those who faced domestic violence at annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month vigil"

First Step remembers those who faced domestic violence at annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month vigil

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Step remembers those who faced domestic violence at annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month vigil"

Lawton, WF Chambers of Commerce officials talk 2020 economic growth plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton, WF Chambers of Commerce officials talk 2020 economic growth plans"

Texoma officials to recognize 'Imagine a Day Without Water' to emphasize conservation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma officials to recognize 'Imagine a Day Without Water' to emphasize conservation"

Prop 4 would make it harder for Texas to implement personal income tax

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prop 4 would make it harder for Texas to implement personal income tax"

Search for 90-pound Texoma tortoise sparks social media storm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Search for 90-pound Texoma tortoise sparks social media storm"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News