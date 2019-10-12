Breaking News
UPDATE: Lawton stabbing suspect arrested and victim identified

Knife suspect detained under UK’s Mental Health Act

In this image taken from mobile phone footage, police arrest a man outside the Arndale Centre in Manchester, England, Friday October 11, 2019, after a stabbing incident at the shopping center that left four people injured. Greater Manchester Police say a man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of serious assault. He has been taken into custody. (John Greenhalgh via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Police said Saturday that a man who allegedly lunged at shoppers with a knife at a northwestern England mall has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Five people were hurt during the attack Friday at the Arndale Centre in Manchester. Thee of the injured needed hospital treatment but none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Police arrested the 41-year-old man on a charge of “the commission, preparation and instigation of an act of terrorism.”

The incident revived uncomfortable memories of another attack in 2017 only a few hundred meters away. A suicide bomber killed 22 people after targeting a concert by pop star Ariana Grande at Manchester Arena,

