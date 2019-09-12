Kosovo PM cancels trip to Czech summit after strong comments

International
Posted: / Updated:

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Kosovo’s prime minister has cancelled his participation at a summit of Central European countries following denigrating words from the Czech president against his country.

Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj said Thursday he told his Czech counterpart Andrej Babis he could not take part at the summit of the Visegrad Group — comprised of Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary — with Western Balkan countries due to his busy political agenda ahead of Kosovo’s Oct. 6 early general election.

During a visit to Serbia on Wednesday Czech President Milos Zeman suggested that his government should revoke its recognition of Kosovo’s independence from Serbia. Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek promptly dismissed the idea, finding no reason to reconsider the decision.

Kosovo’s 2008 independence is recognized by more than 100 countries but not by Serbia.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-12-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-12-19"

Texoma Gives with Tyler Manning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Gives with Tyler Manning"

What the Tech: What's included in iOS 13

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: What's included in iOS 13"

Child Care Partners officials host Texoma Gives preview party

Thumbnail for the video titled "Child Care Partners officials host Texoma Gives preview party"

Texoma school districts prepare for flu season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma school districts prepare for flu season"

WF officials remember when the Twin Towers fell

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF officials remember when the Twin Towers fell"

Texomans show support, raise funds for Sept. 11 Memorial Fund through 5K

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texomans show support, raise funds for Sept. 11 Memorial Fund through 5K"

Nonprofit officials eagerly await Texoma Gives 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nonprofit officials eagerly await Texoma Gives 2019"

Man connected to multiple robberies, home invasions, shootings indicted on new home invasion charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man connected to multiple robberies, home invasions, shootings indicted on new home invasion charge"

First responders honored with 'Star of Texas' recognition at state Capitol

Thumbnail for the video titled "First responders honored with 'Star of Texas' recognition at state Capitol"

WF officials remember when the Twin Towers fell

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF officials remember when the Twin Towers fell"

Texomans show support, raise funds for Sept. 11 Memorial Fund through 5K

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texomans show support, raise funds for Sept. 11 Memorial Fund through 5K"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News