Labor group: Venezuela gov’t must stop violence against foes

Backdropped by a painting of independence leader Simon Bolivar, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro gives a press conference at the Foreign Ministry in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. Maduro denied the accusation by the Colombian president that the guerrilla group ELN was operating with the Venezuelan government’s support inside Venezuelan territory, answered questions about his recent trip to Russia and about a possible return to the negotiation table with the opposition. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

GENEVA (AP) — A panel of experts at the U.N. labor agency is calling on Venezuelan authorities to halt violence, threats and other forms of “aggression” against workers and employers who oppose President Nicolas Maduro’s government.

The three-person commission at the International Labor Organization, which unites states, employers and workers, made the call after an investigation was launched in March last year into a complaint initially filed by 33 employers’ delegates in mid-2015.

The call comes after the commission members met and interviewed complainants, witnesses and others from the public and private sectors both in Venezuela and in Geneva, where ILO is based.

A statement from ILO issued Friday said the commission urged the government “to ensure a climate free from violence, threats, persecution, stigmatization, intimidation or any other form of aggression.”

