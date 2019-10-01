Long sentences for Hells Angels members over Berlin killing

1  of  2
BERLIN (AP) — A German court has convicted eight men linked to the Hells Angels biker group of murder over the execution-style killing of a rival five years ago.

The Berlin regional court sentenced seven of the men, aged between 30 and 37, to life imprisonment for the fatal 2014 raid on a betting office in the capital. An eighth man received a lower 12-year-sentence after providing information that helped solve the case.

The alleged head of Berlin’s Hells Angels branch, identified only as 35-year-old Kadir P., was found guilty of incitement to murder and also sentenced to life in prison. A tenth man was acquitted of involvement in the killing but convicted of firearms offenses.

The shooting was allegedly carried out in revenge for a brawl the victim had been involved in.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

