WFPD Serves multiple search warrants on illicit massage parlors

Maduro: Trump ‘obsession’ with Venezuela about impeachment

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is accusing Donald Trump of seeking regime change in Venezuela as a way to divert attention from calls for his impeachment.

Maduro on Thursday returned from a trip to Russia where he met President Vladimir Putin.

But his attention was focused on New York where Trump this week held a meeting at the U.N. General Assembly with Latin American leaders to discuss the Venezuelan crisis.

Maduro said the images of Trump’s “disgusting face” as he spoke to the “lapdogs of U.S. imperialism” is an embarrassment that reflects the U.S. president’s “fatal obsession” with ousting him.

Trump has recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s rightful leader and this week celebrated an agreement reached by 16 Latin American nations to slap sanctions on senior Maduro officials.

