Breaking News
Kody Lott denied new trial, conviction upheld

Makeup of new Polish government signals continuity

International
Posted: / Updated:

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced the composition of his new Cabinet on Friday following an election last month — and it looks a lot like his outgoing government.

Those keeping their jobs include Morawiecki himself and Piotr Glinski, who remains as deputy prime minister and culture minister.

Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz will also retain his position. However the key European affairs division will be separated from the Foreign Ministry and shifted to the prime minister’s office. That area will be overseen by Konrad Szymanski, who has been minister for European affairs since 2015.

Morawiecki announced the decisions following a meeting of top members of the ruling conservative Law and Justice party.

Morawiecki and party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who stood with him, described it as a government of continuation. During its last term, the party supported conservative social values and social spending policies that broke with the austerity of earlier post-communist governments.

The party was also often at odds with the European Union over a judicial overhaul that the EU perceived as violating the rule of law.

Law and Justice won nearly 44% of the vote in October elections, which translates to a small majority of seats in the lower house. The newly elected parliament will hold its first sitting on Tuesday.

Morawiecki and his new Cabinet must face a confidence vote but can be expected to pass it easily thanks to the party’s majority in the lower house.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Denton Butane Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Denton Butane Fire"

Heartwarming Harvest: Neighbors Come Together For Grieving Family

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heartwarming Harvest: Neighbors Come Together For Grieving Family"

A 95-year-old World War II veteran from Oklahoma was finally awarded his high school diploma Thursday

Thumbnail for the video titled "A 95-year-old World War II veteran from Oklahoma was finally awarded his high school diploma Thursday"

5 year old saves mom

Thumbnail for the video titled "5 year old saves mom"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-8-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-8-19"

Tracy Jackson comforted her dog Chancellor as he underwent grueling cancer treatments. Now he's doing the same for her.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracy Jackson comforted her dog Chancellor as he underwent grueling cancer treatments. Now he's doing the same for her."

Jason Carlile released in Aug. following bond reduction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jason Carlile released in Aug. following bond reduction"

Arrest warrant issued for first-degree murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arrest warrant issued for first-degree murder"

What the Tech: Mysterious text messages

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Mysterious text messages"

Panera Bread restaurant to come to WF

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panera Bread restaurant to come to WF"

Fort Worth man jailed in WF for inducing sexual performance of a child

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Worth man jailed in WF for inducing sexual performance of a child"

Texas native Medal of Honor recipient visits Texoma to share survival, rescue story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas native Medal of Honor recipient visits Texoma to share survival, rescue story"