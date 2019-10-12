Man seized in Scotland not French fugitive murder suspect

Breaking News
PARIS (AP) — French police say a man was mistakenly arrested in Scotland on suspicion he was a French fugitive accused of killing his wife and four children eight years ago.

A French police spokesman told The Associated Press that French and Scottish investigators determined Saturday that the fingerprints of the man detained in Glasgow on Friday do not match those of missing suspect, Xavier Dupont de Ligonnes.

The de Ligonnes family disappeared in April 2011. Police later discovered five bodies with gunshot wounds buried outside their home in the western city of Nantes.

Xavier Dupont de Ligonnes was the only family member never found, and became the chief suspect. French police have been searching for him ever since.

