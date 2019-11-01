Messages of peace mark 30 years since fall of Berlin Wall

International
Posted: / Updated:

The skynet artwork ‘Visions In Motion’ is set to overhang the ‘Strasse des 17. Juni’ (Street of June 17) boulevard in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. The art work by Patrick Shearn was made with about 100.000 streamers with written messages and is part of the celebrations marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall on Nov 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

BERLIN (AP) — Workers have hoisted a rainbow-colored net of 100,000 streamers — many with messages of love and peace — in front of Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate as part of next week’s commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

The installation, called “Visions in Motion,” is the work of Los Angeles artist Patrick Shearn, who has created similar moving sculptures elsewhere in the world.

Shearn told The Associated Press on Friday that he wanted to convey the sense of a dynamic world by stringing 20,000 square feet of ripstop nylon sailcloth that moves with the wind. He hoped it would reflect the widespread desire for peace.

Among the 30,000 handwritten notes were messages such as “Love wins,” ”Revolution” and “I hope the wall in (people’s) heads disappears too.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

What the Tech: App of the Day—Rakuten

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: App of the Day—Rakuten"

Local organ donors save combined 14 lives in past year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local organ donors save combined 14 lives in past year"

Beto O'Rourke ends campaign run for 2020 presidential candidacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beto O'Rourke ends campaign run for 2020 presidential candidacy"

Man charged for dealing drugs in church parking lot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man charged for dealing drugs in church parking lot"

WFPD looking for convenience store armed robbery suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD looking for convenience store armed robbery suspect"

Clinics of North Texas celebrates century of service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clinics of North Texas celebrates century of service"

Former acting Olney Police Chief pleads guilty to threatening individual at gunpoint

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former acting Olney Police Chief pleads guilty to threatening individual at gunpoint"

Texoma family in need of help for boy battling rare liver disease

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma family in need of help for boy battling rare liver disease"

Streaming wars

Thumbnail for the video titled "Streaming wars"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-1-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-1-19"

Carlile trial preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carlile trial preview"

Chicago girl shot while trick-or-treating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chicago girl shot while trick-or-treating"