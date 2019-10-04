Mexican actress Aparicio named UNESCO ambassador

1  of  3
FILE – In this Feb. 4, 2019 file photo, Yalitza Aparicio, nominated for an Oscar for best actress for her role in “Roma,” poses for a portrait at the 91st Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif. The United Nations’ cultural agency UNESCO is appointing Friday Oct. 4, 2019 Mexican actress Yalitza Aparicio as its Goodwill ambassador for the indigenous peoples.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

PARIS (AP) — The United Nations’ cultural agency UNESCO has appointed Mexican actress Yalitza Aparicio as its goodwill ambassador for indigenous peoples.

The 25-year-old actress made history as the first indigenous performer nominated for a best actress honor at the Academy Awards this year for her performance in the film “Roma”, in which she speaks in an indigenous language and in Spanish.

The Paris-based organization said Friday that Aparicio, who was born in the poor Mexican state of Oaxaca, was chosen for her commitment to fight racism and advocate for gender equality and indigenous rights.

She will help the UNESCO’s work alongside indigenous peoples across the world, including preserving their cultural heritage and environment knowledge and fighting for equal access to education.

