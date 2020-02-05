Mexican farmers take over dams to stop water payments to US

Breaking News
BREAKING: Car drives into Kansas City Chiefs parade
1  of  176
Closings & Delays
50 Plus Zone 78th District Court Anchor Baptist-WF Anchor Christian Academy Archer City ISD Archer City Service Center Archer County Courthouse and Annex Bellevue ISD Benjamin ISD Bible Baptist Church - WF Big Pasture Schools Bowie ISD Building Blocks Learning Center Burkburnett ISD Burkburnett Meals on Wheels Burkburnett Senior Center Child Care Partners Children Come First Day Care Childrens Corner Daycare Childrens Learning Center Chillicothe ISD Christ Academy Christ’s Community Fellowship, Arrowhead Ranch Estates Church of Good News City View ISD Clay County Senior Center Clinics of North Texas- Lab, Radiology, Clinic Care (doctors will notify pa Community Health Care Center Crowell ISD Dept of Family and Protective Services (CPS) Dexter Learning District Court, 30th Dr. Ghanbari East Side Faith Center Edgemere Church of Christ Electra ISD Electra Medical Clinic Elk's Lodge #1105 Emanuel Baptist Church, WF Evangel Temple-WF Express Employment Faith Baptist Church- Iowa Park Falls-Ride Family Health Center First Baptist Child Development Center Henrietta First Baptist Church - Henrietta First Baptist Church -- Grandfield First Baptist Church WF First Baptist Church WF- All Activities First Baptist Church--Iowa Park First Baptist Church--Jolly First Christian Church WF First Pentacostal Church of God--WF First Presbyterian Church--W.F. First United Methodist Church- Iowa Park First United Methodist Church--Vernon First United Methodist Church--WF Floral Heights United Methodist Church Forestburg ISD Gods Blessings Child Development Center Gold-Burg ISD Goldsmith Drug Store-Electra Graham ISD Grandfield Public Schools Hamilton Street Church of Christ--Olney Harrold ISD Health and Human Services Commission Henrietta Church of Christ Henrietta Cowboy Church Henrietta ISD Heritage Assembly of God Church--WF Hillcrest Clinic - Vernon Holliday ISD Holy Family Catholic Church Iowa Park Church of Christ Iowa Park CISD Iowa Park Clinic Iowa Park Pharmacy Jacksboro ISD Jefferson Street Baptist Church Justice of the Peace of Burkburnett Precinct #2 Kiddie Kottage/Graham Knox City-O'Brien CISD Lamar Baptist Church Lawton Public Schools Learning Depot Day Care Learning Tree Preschool Lion Cub Academy Magic Aire Maplewood Ambulatory Surgery Center Maplewood Eyecare Center Midway ISD Midwestern State University Montague County Courthouse and Annex Montague ISD Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church--WF Munday ISD Newcastle ISD Nocona ISD North Central Texas College North Texas Rehab Aquatic and Wellness Center North Texas Rehab Center Notre Dame Catholic School Olney ISD Orthopaedic Assoc. OSTC & The MRI Center OSTC MRI Center OSTC Wellness and Physical Therapy Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Pain Rehab Group Clinic Pain Rehabilitation Group of Wichita Falls Park Clinic Pediatric Assoc. Petrolia CISD Petrolia Senior Center and Meals on Wheels PETS Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic Prairie Valley ISD Quanah ISD Red River Hospital Out Patient Programming Region 9 Service Center River Assembly of God-Burk Rose St. Clinic Rose St. School Saint Jo ISD Saint Jo Medical Clinic School for Little People Seymour ISD Seymour Road Day School Sheppard Air Force Base Social Security Office--WF Southside Youth Senter Stepping Stone Child Care Tenth and Broad Church of Christ Texas DMV Office Texas Medical Allergy Chiropractic The Arc of Wichita County The Bridge Christian school The Kitchen, Red Door, Green Door, Meals On Wheels The Learning Center Preschool Thornberry Baptist Church Throckmorton ISD TMC Imaging United Regional Cardiac/Pulminary Rehab United Regional Care Plus United Regional Care Plus- Burkburnett United Regional Physicians Group Vernon ISD VIP Tots Childcare Wayland Baptist University Wee School WF- Falls Ride Wichita Christian Wichita Co. Offices Wichita County Court at Law #2 Wichita County Humane Society Wichita County Sheriff's Office Wichita County Tax Office Wichita Falls Area Food Bank Wichita Falls Child Support Office Wichita Falls ISD Wichita Falls YMCA Wichita Falls Youth Ballet Wilbarger Tax Assessor-Collector Windthorst ISD Woodson ISD Workforce Solutions Center Workforce Solutions North Texas - All offices Workforce Solutions North Texas - Bowie Workforce Solutions North Texas - Graham Workforce Solutions Of North Texas, Bowie YMCA Bill Bartley Branch YMCA Downtown Branch Wichita Falls YMCA Early Childhood and Youth programs Young Ages Preschool Young County courthouse

Mexican farmers take over dams to stop water payments to US

International
Posted: / Updated:

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A dispute over water payments to the United States widened in Mexico Wednesday, after President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador said Mexico has to pay its debts but angry farmers pushed back National Guard troops guarding a dam.

Under a 1944 treaty, Mexico and the United States are supposed to allow cross-border flows of water to each other, but Mexico has fallen badly behind and now has to quickly catch up on payments.

But the government of the border state of Chihuahua said Mexico should give the water to local farmers and hope that heavy summer rains will fill dams enough to repay the United States. Mexico has long used that wait-and-hope strategy, but it has led to problems in the past.

Mexico’s federal government dispatched National Guard officers to protect the La Boquilla dam Tuesday, but hundreds of farmers pushed and shoved them back hundreds of yards in a failed bid to take over the dam’s control room.

Earlier this week farmers took over a first dam near the border town of Ojinaga. The National Water Commission said they broke open locks and could put the downstream population in danger if they tried to open flood gates at the dam.

Both dams are located near the Texas border, west of the Big Bend area.

López Obrador stepped into the conflict Wednesday, saying there was enough water both for local farmers and payments to the United States.

“We do not want an international conflict,” the president said. “Treaties have to be lived up to. If we have signed a treaty, we have to comply with it.”

He accused some groups of trying to inject politics into the issue, and said some were asking for payments to farmers in exchange for the water. López Obrador replied with “what flavor do you want your ice cream,” a phrase used in Mexico to suggest someone is asking for too much.

Chihuahua Gov. Javier Corral said there wasn’t enough water for both local farmers and repayments. He said he would demand an explanation from the National Guard for its confrontation with the farmers, and said he would defend local farmers.

“We have never questioned that we have to fulfill our commitment to the United States … but first we have to ensure access to water for farmers in our state and then comply with the treaty,” Corral said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News