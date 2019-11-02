Mexico: 2 dead, 35 homes burned in Baja California.

International
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say two people have been killed and 35 homes damaged by two wildfires burning in the northwestern border state of Baja California.

The federal Department of Security and Citizen Protection said late Friday in a statement that the blazes were located in the areas of Ensenada and Rosarito.

The former covered about 60 acres (25 hectares) and was 95% extinguished. The latter covered about 25 acres (10 hectares) and there was no information on how much had been brought under control.

The department said the toll of deaths and damage was recorded since the fires “reactivated” Oct. 30.

Baja California state is across from California, which has also been hit by wildfires recently amid windy and dry conditions.

