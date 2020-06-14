1  of  5
Breaking News
6 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total now 99 Fourth death linked to COVID-19 reported in Comanche Co. Large police presence on scene of possible shooting 1 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total now 93 Five new COVID-19 cases reported in Comanche Co., total now 317
1  of  6
Closings & Delays
Champion Consumer 101 Earth Odyssey Earth Odyssey 2 Roots Vets Saving Pets

More than 90 arrested at Armenia protest during clashes

International
Posted: / Updated:

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — More than 90 demonstrators were arrested Sunday in clashes between police and protesters outside the headquarters of Armenia’s national security service.

The protest in the capital, Yerevan, took place after security service officers conducted a search at the residence of the leader of the country’s principal opposition party.

A criminal investigation of the Prosperous Armenia party’s leader, tycoon Gagik Tsarukyan, says he is suspected of conducting unlicensed gambling activities that have deprived the government of revenue.

Tsarukyan claims the allegations are political. His party holds 25 of the Armenian parliament’s 132 seats.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News