Moscow court sentences protest bystander to years in prison

International
Posted: / Updated:

MOSCOW (AP) — A Moscow court has sentenced a man who claimed to be a bystander at a summer opposition protest to 3 ½ years in prison.

The court on Monday found Pavel Ustinov guilty of assaulting police during a July 27 protest in Moscow.

Ustinov became the fourth person this month to be convicted and sentenced to prison for assaulting police.

Prosecutors said that a riot policeman dislocated his shoulder while detaining Ustinov. Footage from the scene showed several officers tackling Ustinov as looked at his phone while standing on the sidelines of the protest.

Protests erupted this summer after Russian election officials disqualified a dozen independent Moscow city council candidates. Government critics say protesters are being put on trial to intimidate opposition supporters.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

brain-eating amoeba

Thumbnail for the video titled "brain-eating amoeba"

white house holds meeting on ethanol

Thumbnail for the video titled "white house holds meeting on ethanol"

Safe banking act for canabis businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safe banking act for canabis businesses"

Fire at housing authority

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire at housing authority"

Birthdays & Anniversary 9-16-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 9-16-19"

Adopt a cemetery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Adopt a cemetery"

Iron Horse Pub

Thumbnail for the video titled "Iron Horse Pub"

Beef with meat substitutes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beef with meat substitutes"

Mayhem at Texoma brings spectators, racers of all ages to Texoma Speedway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayhem at Texoma brings spectators, racers of all ages to Texoma Speedway"

Familiar faces celebrated 35th annual Boomtown Parade kicks-off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Familiar faces celebrated 35th annual Boomtown Parade kicks-off"

"Give Bock" block party celebrates brewing company, food bank partnership

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Give Bock" block party celebrates brewing company, food bank partnership"

Red River Harley-Davidson hosts annual demo ride

Thumbnail for the video titled "Red River Harley-Davidson hosts annual demo ride"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News