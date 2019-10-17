Mozambique’s Frelimo appears headed for big election win

In this Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, photo, vote counting takes place after polling station closed in Maputo, Mozambique. Calls for calm and warnings against voter intimidation marked a closely watched election day in the country that is crucial in consolidating a wary peace in the southern African nation of nearly 30 million people. (AP Photo/Ferhat Momade)

BILENE, Mozambique (AP) — Unofficial results in Mozambique’s elections point to a sweeping victory for the ruling Frelimo party and Presidenti Filipe Nyusi, prompting some analysts to question the credibility of the polls.

Mozambique’s electoral commission has not released any official results yet, but a consortium of Mozambican civic organizations said it projects that Nyusi won 71% of the vote, ahead of 21% for Ossufo Momade, leader of the Renamo opposition party. The estimates are based on the group’s calculations of results posted at polling stations.

The Frelimo party, in power since the end of Portuguese colonial rule in 1975, looks set to dominate the parliamentary elections and may win most of the 10 provincial governor positions, according to the civic group, the Center for Public Integrity.

