HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — NASA announced on Thursday that the alignment of the James Webb Space Telescope is now complete.

“After full review, the observatory has been confirmed to be capable of capturing crisp, well-focused images with each of its four powerful onboard science instruments,” a post by NASA stated.

The telescope will now move to the final stage of preparations, called instrument commissioning. NASA stated the instrument commissioning process will take approximately two months before the telescope begins with operations.

NASA shared a series of images from Webb’s instruments, showing the completion of alignment:

(NASA)

“These remarkable test images from a successfully aligned telescope demonstrate what people across countries and continents can achieve when there is a bold scientific vision to explore the universe,” said Lee Feinberg, the Webb optical telescope element manager with NASA in the post.

With the alignment complete, the mirrors on the telescope are directing “fully focused light” into each instrument, and successfully capturing images from the light.

The Webb Telescope arrived at its observation post 1 million miles away from Earth in January. It is expected to be operational for over a decade and is the world’s most powerful telescope. The total cost of the Webb was $10 billion.