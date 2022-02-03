MADRID (AP) — Spain’s government minister for economic affairs, Nadia Calviño, made a stand for gender equality Thursday, saying she won’t take part in any more events or official group photographs where she is the only woman present.

“I will never again be in a photo where I am the only woman,” she told a business conference in Madrid where she was an invited speaker. “I won’t take part in any more debates when I am the only woman.”

Calviño said the issue of gender equality needed to be taken seriously.

“I go to a lot of events where I’m the only woman there because I’m the minister,” she said, adding: “We can’t keep thinking it’s normal that 50% of the population isn’t present.”

Calviño is also the first deputy prime minister and is overseeing Spain’s digital transformation.

The Socialist-led Spanish government has made women’s rights a central plank of its policies. The Cabinet has 12 women and 10 men.