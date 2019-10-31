Nigeria lifts ban on 2 prominent humanitarian groups

International
Posted: / Updated:

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s government has lifted a ban on the operations of two prominent international aid groups after accusing them of providing food and medicines to Boko Haram extremists, which the groups denied.

The United Nations humanitarian office replied Wednesday that humanitarian groups are “relieved” that Nigeria’s has suspended the ban on Mercy Corps and Action Against Hunger. More than 350,000 people now can receive food assistance that had been put on hold, the U.N. said.

Nigeria’s announcement eased the latest tensions between local authorities and aid organizations that are trying to address one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. Millions of people in northeastern Nigeria have been displaced by Boko Haram’s decade-old insurgency, and widespread hunger has followed.

Nigeria’s government in its statement also appeared to tighten controls, saying all non-governmental groups must be vetted and registered before they can offer humanitarian aid. The government said it also will screen all vendors working with aid groups.

A statement by the Nigerian INGO Forum said its collection of 50 international aid groups welcomed the lifting of the ban, even though Nigeria has called it temporary. “This will ensure that life-saving activities can soon resume,” the forum said.

More than 7 million people in northeastern Nigeria need assistance, its statement said. More than 187,000 severely malnourished children this year alone have been treated in facilities supported by Nigeria’s government and aid groups and more than 2 million people have received food assistance, it added.

The statement said members are registered with the government and remain committed to upholding both Nigerian law and humanitarian values that include impartiality and neutrality.

Aid groups operating in the region risk being attacked, kidnapped or killed. In September, Action Against Hunger said extremists killed one of six people it had been holding hostage since July.

It said the six people abducted included a staffer, two drivers and three health ministry personnel.

Both the Boko Haram extremist group and a local affiliate of the Islamic State group are active in northeastern Nigeria.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

K9 heroes in training

Thumbnail for the video titled "K9 heroes in training"

Court rules Colorado police won't pay compensation after destroying a family's home during their pursuit of a shoplifting suspect.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Court rules Colorado police won't pay compensation after destroying a family's home during their pursuit of a shoplifting suspect."

A growing number of women are being diagnosed with breast cancer at younger ages, with no family history.

Thumbnail for the video titled "A growing number of women are being diagnosed with breast cancer at younger ages, with no family history."

Top trends this Halloween have consumers spending big bucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top trends this Halloween have consumers spending big bucks"

A former engineer for City of Lakeland, Florida has been arrested after being accused of providing false information on his 2012 job application, new documents show.

Thumbnail for the video titled "A former engineer for City of Lakeland, Florida has been arrested after being accused of providing false information on his 2012 job application, new documents show."

Nightmare on Main Street

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nightmare on Main Street"

Hirschi Veterans Day program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hirschi Veterans Day program"

Birthdays Anniversary 10-31-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays Anniversary 10-31-19"

League of women voters 100 anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "League of women voters 100 anniversary"

How cold is too cold for your dog?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How cold is too cold for your dog?"

Preventing and thawing frozen pipes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preventing and thawing frozen pipes"

Haynes Elementary hires Shatanya Clarke as 'Principal for the Day'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Haynes Elementary hires Shatanya Clarke as 'Principal for the Day'"