Nigerian police rescue 19 young women forced to have babies

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Police in Lagos say they have rescued 19 pregnant girls and young women who had been kidnapped, impregnated and forced to give birth to babies which were then sold.

Lagos police spokesman Bala Elkana said the victims and four babies were rescued from four locations in the Ikotun area of Lagos. The victims, who are mainly from eastern Nigeria, said they were tricked into coming to Lagos with the promise of getting job as domestic staff.

Elkana said two suspects have been arrested, and a manhunt launched for the lead suspect.

Nigeria has a high incidence of syndicates that keep young women to produce babies for sale, which have locally been termed “baby factories.” The police spokesman said the price of a baby can range from $830 to $1,400.

