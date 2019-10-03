1  of  2
Breaking News
Amber Guyger sentenced to 10 years for murdering neighbor Botham Jean Duncan student arrested after making alleged threats

Nigeria’s leader in South Africa after attacks on foreigners

International

by: MOGOMOTSI MAGOME, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A guard of honour prepare for the arrival of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari at a welcoming ceremony in Pretoria, South Africa Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Buhari is visiting South Africa’s leader, Cyril Ramaphosa, after a wave of attacks on foreigners angered many African countries and led to an extraordinary airlift to take hundreds of Nigerians home. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — Nigeria’s president was meeting with South Africa’s leader on Thursday after a wave of attacks on foreigners angered many African countries and led to an extraordinary airlift to take hundreds of Nigerians home.

The talks between Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is also a meeting of Africa’s two largest economies, with more than $3.3 billion in trade between them in 2018.

South Africa has been making efforts to mend ties with Nigeria and others after its government faced criticism for not explicitly speaking out against xenophobia at first but instead framing the violence as crime.

More than 12 people were killed and more than 700 arrested after bands of South Africans in Johannesburg and the capital, Pretoria, launched attacks against foreign-owned shops and stalls, looting and burning the small businesses and attacking some shopkeepers.

Nigeria’s foreign minister called the attacks “sickening” and the government recalled its high commissioner to South Africa. South Africa temporarily closed its diplomatic missions in Nigeria, citing concerns over staff safety. In Nigeria’s megacity Lagos, operations of South African telecommunications giant MTN were targeted in retaliatory attacks.

South Africa’s president now says his government is “totally committed” against attacks on foreign nationals. He acknowledges frustration about the country’s high unemployment and sluggish economy but has told countrymen not to take it out on foreigners.

Outbreaks of violence against Nigerians and citizens of other African nations have regularly erupted in South Africa in recent years, with some South Africans accusing foreigners of peddling illegal drugs or taking jobs. The attacks on Nigerians have led to growing sentiments against South African companies doing business in Nigeria, with many people calling for their closure.

The periodic violence against foreigners in South Africa is in sharp contrast to the hospitality that other African nations showed to black South Africans during their long fight against the harsh system of white minority rule known as apartheid, which ended in 1994.

___

Follow Africa news at https://twitter.com/AP_Africa

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Rep. James Frank to seek reelection in 2020 race

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rep. James Frank to seek reelection in 2020 race"

Coffee with a Cop 2019 served connection to officers, community members

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coffee with a Cop 2019 served connection to officers, community members"

Two more babies born in Dallas following uterine transplants

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two more babies born in Dallas following uterine transplants"

What the Tech: Shopping at Zulily

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Shopping at Zulily"

Sports Spotlight: Fallstown Boxing- October 2, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sports Spotlight: Fallstown Boxing- October 2, 2019"

Jody Wade arrested for violating probation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jody Wade arrested for violating probation"

Students experience careers through Workforce Solution career day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students experience careers through Workforce Solution career day"

WFFD officials raise awareness for cancer research

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFFD officials raise awareness for cancer research"

WFISD teacher throws dance parties for her students

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFISD teacher throws dance parties for her students"

"Crispy" the Hawk, released back into the wild

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Crispy" the Hawk, released back into the wild"

Hello Texoma: Coffee with a Cop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hello Texoma: Coffee with a Cop"

Hemp Development Company hosting event to educate farmers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hemp Development Company hosting event to educate farmers"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News