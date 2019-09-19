Breaking News
Man pleads guilty to intoxication manslaughter for 2018 fatal wreck

No small fry: German govt haggles over climate change policy

International
Posted: / Updated:

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, left, arrive for the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

BERLIN (AP) — The leaders of Germany’s governing parties are meeting Thursday to thrash out the final details of a plan to cut the country’s greenhouse gas emissions, a day before protesters plan to descend on Berlin demanding climate action.

German media have reported that Chancellor Angela Merkel said she wants to do away with “small fry” measures that have resulted in Germany missing its 2020 emissions target by a wide margin.

Instead, her three-party government wants to put a price on most carbon emissions, encourage people to buy more efficient cars and heaters, and boost the development of clean technology to meet 2030 goals.

With a self-imposed deadline of Friday, Merkel’s center-right Union bloc and the center-left Social Democrats remain divided and are expected to haggle over the details of the plan throughout the night.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Vernon Police donates bike

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon Police donates bike"

Justin Trudeau apologizes for black face photos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Justin Trudeau apologizes for black face photos"

Annetta Pope Annouces run of Justice of the Peace

Thumbnail for the video titled "Annetta Pope Annouces run of Justice of the Peace"

Intoxication manslaughter plea

Thumbnail for the video titled "Intoxication manslaughter plea"

US TX Tropical Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "US TX Tropical Weather"

Jennings Apology

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jennings Apology"

Tyler tecnologies statement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tyler tecnologies statement"

eating cheese can help strenghten your heart

Thumbnail for the video titled "eating cheese can help strenghten your heart"

Elephant spa day and circus in Bowie

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elephant spa day and circus in Bowie"

Bowie city receives grant to fix drainage damage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowie city receives grant to fix drainage damage"

Amazon accepts cash payments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amazon accepts cash payments"

Annetta Pope to run for Justice of the Peace

Thumbnail for the video titled "Annetta Pope to run for Justice of the Peace"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News