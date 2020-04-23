1  of  3
Pandemic forces global climate protest to be held online

International
Posted: / Updated:

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg talks via video link with Professor of Environmental Science Johan Rockstrom in Germany, during a live chat on International Earth Day where they discussed the coronavirus pandemic and the environment, at the Nobel Museum in Stockholm, Sweden, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. (Jessica Gow/TT News Agency via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Youth groups are moving a long-planned global climate protest online Friday to skirt restrictions on public assemblies during the coronavirus pandemic, though some symbolic stunts will take place offline too.

The student group Fridays for Future, whose Greta Thunberg -inspired street protests have in the past drawn huge crowds worldwide, says it will use online streaming and videos on social media to demand more action from leaders to curb global warming.

Thunberg said Wednesday during an online event for Earth Day that the climate crisis “may not be as immediate as the corona crisis but we need to tackle this now otherwise it will be irreversible.”

Some groups have found creative ways to stage very limited demonstrations despite the lockdown. In Berlin, activists have collected thousands of banners and protest placards that will be placed at key sites around the German capital’s government district Friday.

Hundreds of thousands of peopletook to the streets for the last global climate protest in November.

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

