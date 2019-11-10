Ukrainian freed after detention in Poland on Russian request

International
Posted: / Updated:

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Ukrainian activist and veteran of the war in the country’s east, detained in Poland based on an Interpol request issued by Russia, was released on Sunday, a Ukrainian official said.

Andrii Deshchytsia, the Ukrainian ambassador to Poland, announced on Facebook that a Polish prosecutor ordered the release of Ihor Mazur.

Mazur was detained by Polish border guards on Friday based on request from Russia, which had sought his extradition.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Polish government. Earlier, however, Polish news agency PAP quoted Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz as saying that Polish authorities would analyze the case and decide in accordance with international law.

Czaputowicz also said that Interpol warrants are sometimes abused.

Ukrainian authorities had appealed to Poland for Mazur’s release.

No other details were immediately available.

Mazur is deputy chairman of the nationalist group UNA-UNSO, which said on its website that Mazur was on Russia’s wanted list for participating in battles against Russian forces during the first war in Chechnya.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Volunteers shine while highlighting community impact of MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteers shine while highlighting community impact of MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights"

Archer City PD: 'Armed, dangerous' man on the loose following afternoon Olney driveby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Archer City PD: 'Armed, dangerous' man on the loose following afternoon Olney driveby"

MAVA members honor those who defend our country

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAVA members honor those who defend our country"

WF chosen to host Art Battle 2020 national championship months just after first WFAA Art Battle

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF chosen to host Art Battle 2020 national championship months just after first WFAA Art Battle"

Patterson Honda hosts pet adoption drive for community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patterson Honda hosts pet adoption drive for community"

Patterson Honda hosts pet adoption drive for community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patterson Honda hosts pet adoption drive for community"

Patterson Honda hosts pet adoption drive for community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patterson Honda hosts pet adoption drive for community"

Friberg-Cooper VFD hosts benefit for gear, equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friberg-Cooper VFD hosts benefit for gear, equipment"

Family hopes to raise money for 6-year-old's surgery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family hopes to raise money for 6-year-old's surgery"

OHP: Man flown to OU Medical after ejected from rollover, alcohol could be involved

Thumbnail for the video titled "OHP: Man flown to OU Medical after ejected from rollover, alcohol could be involved"

What the Tech: App of the Day—Price Pulse Black Friday Tracker

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: App of the Day—Price Pulse Black Friday Tracker"

WF Chamber of Commerce hopes new office space attracts more visitors

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF Chamber of Commerce hopes new office space attracts more visitors"