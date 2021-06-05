Police: Attempted arson attack on synagogue in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Police are appealing for witnesses after a man allegedly tried to set fire to a synagogue in the southern city of Ulm early Saturday.

Ulm police said the man was spotted pouring a bottle of liquid onto a synagogue wall and setting it alight. A witness immediately called firefighters who were able to extinguish the fire within minutes.

Police said the suspected arsonist fled before officers arrived. He was describe as being about 1.8 meters (6 feet) tall and wearing a black hoodie and a white protective mask.

The fire reportedly caused no structural damage to the building.

According to official figures, police in Germany registered 2,428 antisemitic crimes last year.